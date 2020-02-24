BROKEN ARROW — Charles Page High School is sending six wrestlers to this week’s Class 6A state tournament.
Sand Springs wrapped up regional tournament action with six Sandites finishing anywhere between second and fifth place — all of which come with a spot in the state tournament after the Class 6A regional tournament Saturday, Feb. 22 at Broken Arrow.
Both Mitchell Smith (113 pounds) and Josh Fincannon wrestled for regional tournament championships, but both came up sort to finish in second place. Smith lost to Broken Arrow’s Parker Witcraft in the 113 finals, and Fincannon was on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision against Jenks’ Haden Crawley.
The rest of the Sandites worked their efforts in the consolation bracket.
At 126 pounds, Sand Springs’ Seth Jones finished in third place with a 4-2 win over Owasso’s EJ Tecson in the consolation finals.
Blake Jones (138) also reached the consolation championship match, but he suffered a 4-1 loss against Jenks’ Braden Elrod.
Sand Springs’ Chris Kirby suffered the same fate, losing the 160 consolation finals to Owasso’s Nate Jacobson in an 11-9 sudden victory defeat.
Sango Whitehorn (195) will be Sand Springs’ final state tournament participant by winning the fifth-place match, where he knocked off Bixby’s Brady Neasby, 11-5.
State tournament action will begin Friday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. Championship semifinals will be Friday night and Saturday will conclude action in both the consolation and championship brackets.
Plenty of Sandites still alive after Day 1
BROKEN ARROW — Charles Page High School sits in fifth place after the first full day of regional wrestling action in Broken Arrow on Friday, Feb. 21. The Sandites will have two wrestlers going for regional championships on Saturday with Mitchell Smith (113 pounds) and Josh Fincannon (220).
“Mitchell Smith and Josh Fincannon both looked really good,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Both controlled the match in their semifinal matches.”
Seth Jones (126), Blake Jones (138) and Chris Kirby (160) each suffered semifinal losses and will compete in consolation bracket action on Saturday — all with chances still to advance to the Class 6A state tournament next week.
“Blake battled but lost a close one,” Patterson said. “We have eight left on the backside (for Saturday).”
Harley Newberry (120), Preston Medlin (145), Brooks Dudley (182), Sango Whitehorn (195) and Santana Nagule (285) will all be vying for state tournament spots in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Through the first day, Broken Arrow was well on its way to a regional championship with 250 points. Stillwater was second with 124 and Jenks held third with 116.5 points. Union (88.5) and Sand Springs (87) rounded out the top five.