Work has started on long-term repairs to the District 12 Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee System, part of federally funded repairs following the spring 2019 floods.
County crews completed some smaller repairs and temporary fixes in the immediate aftermath of the flood. Underway now are permanent fixes designed to bring the levee back to original condition under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rehabilitation assistance funding.
The Corps’ Tulsa District has reported previously that about $8 million, a portion of Corps funding issued nationally following widespread disasters in 2019, will be used to make repairs in two phases.
Now underway are fixes to 13 erosion sites and the concrete floodway structure at 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard, where Bigheart, West Bigheart and Harlow creeks converge to flow into the Arkansas River, according to Levee Commissioner Todd Kilpatrick.
Water seepage under the footings of the floodway structure raised concerns last spring, Kilpatrick said. The structure essentially works as a funnel to channel the three creeks under a railroad track and Charles Page Boulevard and into the river.
Crews will dig down around the footings of the structure to check and seal joints and will backfill the site with new aggregate material, he said.
“If we have another high-water event, this should make that situation much better than it was before,” Kilpatrick said.
Many of the erosion sites to be repaired are located around pipes that connect to the levee’s pump system, which collects water that seeps through the levee and pumps it back into the river, he said.
Corps officials have said the erosion and flood wall structure repairs are the most important to fix given the possibility of future flooding.
A second phase will address the system’s aged pumps and determine what modern equipment will be most compatible with the existing pump houses and future infrastructure.
Future, long-term upgrades to the infrastructure include additional upgraded pumps and added and improved berms along the levees to improve its network of toe drains and retention ponds that collect the floodwater which naturally seeps through the levees during floods.
Those improvements have been part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers feasibility study for repairs that began prior to the flood and will be addressed by Congress as part of the federal budget for 2021.
Gallery: Views of historic 2019 flooding in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow, Bixby
A look back
The flood event of 2019 was well underway by May 18, 2019, but the only Tulsa-area agency talking about sandbags and evacuations at that point was Tulsa Levee District 12 — managers of what some called an antiquated levee system viewed as the area’s weakest link with the river.
The 70-year-old structure held, thanks to a herculean human effort.
, but repairs and improvements lie ahead that could eliminate the need for the manpower required the next time Tulsa gets into a flood fight. A year later it remains damaged
Take a look back at photos of the 2019 flood along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Broken Arrow and Bixby here.
Map of 1986 historic flood
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. Chris said there was about 2 feet of water in their house on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their home in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Flooding in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
flood
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on Saturday. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Chris and Leslie Noll paddle a canoe back after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
Geoff Cline assists Chris and Leslie Noll after checking on their residence in the Town and Country division in Sand Springs. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs flooding
During flooding at Town and Country off Highway 51 in Sand Springs on May 25, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
A man rides a Lime Scooter into flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
A man rides a Lime Scooter into flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
Flood waters nearly cover tree tops next to the a levee on the west side of Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sits on a row of sandbags while waiting for more supplies in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
West Tulsa flooding
Nikyiah Carpitcher sleeps in her cousin's west Tulsa home with emergency supplies stacked on the couch behind her. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sets down sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Darin Applegate, of Tulsa, takes photos of flooded basketball courts at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
Sandbags sit in a row front of apartments in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
A sign warning guests not tor trespass sits in front of flood water at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
A sign warning guests not tor trespass sits in front of flood water at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A military vehicle sits in from of homes at the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter grabs sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
Robert Davis, of Tulsa, holds a shadowbox of his father's military awards while at his home in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. With flood waters potentially rising, this is one of the first things Davis would grab from his home. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
A cyclists rides by rising flood waters at River Parks by 41st and Riverside on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
Sandbags sit in a row front of apartments in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
Robert Davis, of Tulsa, holds a shadowbox of his father’s military awards while at his home in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. With flood waters potentially rising, this is one of the first things Davis would grab from his home. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Debris and trash gets washed up to a bike trail at River Parks by 41st and Riverside on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard members Lane Ritter grabs a sand bag from Devon Andrews while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
National Guard member Lane Ritter sets down sand bags while building a wall in the Sandy Park neighborhood on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Water and sand cover parts of a basketball court at the Gathering Place on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Riverwalk Apartments on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Riverwalk Apartments on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flooding south of Jenks on the Arkansas River on May 24.
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on the Riverwalk Crossing shopping Center on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on the Riverwalk Crossing shopping Center on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near a nursery around 111th and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flag flies near 61st and Riverside on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near the PSO plant on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover courts a portion of the courts at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover courts a portion of the courts at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover a bridge at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The pedestrian bridge and the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 169 near North 66th Street with a swollen Bird Creek on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 66th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 46th Street North from Bird Creek on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa near the HollyFrontier refinery on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A line hangs in the flooded Arkansas River west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A business has flood waters encroach it in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A home is flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Traffic crosses Keystone Dam as water is released from Keystone Lake into the Arkansas River. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Tulsa Boys Home near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A flooded Riverside Drive near Indian Street on the Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A bridge is flooded near on the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters cover soccer fields on the west bank of the Arkansas River on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near 41st and Riverside on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 45th Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Flying Tee is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Waterfront Grill has water at its front as flood waters rise on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
HWY 75 bridge crosses a swollen Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on the Arkansas River near Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
A home is clear of flood waters near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Downtown Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters on under Memorial Drive going into Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Aerial Flooding
Flooding near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Floodwaters at South Indian Avenue and Riverside Drive Saturday.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Avenue and Riverside Drive on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A levee sits behind a flooded field behind the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Westside Flooding
A member of the Army Corps of Engineers surveys the land at the Sandy Park neighborhood in west Tulsa on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Chasten Brown, of Tulsa, wraps his arm around, Jennifer Bertus, of Coweta, as they walk past flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Riverside Flooding
Flood waters at South Indian Ave and Riverside Drive on Saturday, May 25, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
