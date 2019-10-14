Location: Church that Matters, 3 West 41st Street, Sand Springs
Date: Oct. 22, 2019
Time: 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Notes: The event is open to the public and lite refreshments will be served.
Good Samaritan Health Services, in partnership with Church that Matters of Sand Springs, celebrates the opening of a free Mobile Medical Clinic location. This clinic will provide quality comprehensive medical care for uninsured and under-served individuals living in the Sand Springs area.
Pastor Rusty Gunn led the effort for his church to partner with Good Samaritan Health Services to offer this valuable and much-needed service in the Sand Springs community.
This clinic will be open to the public on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, opening at 4:30 p.m. The only requirement for patients to receive medical care at the clinic is that they have no health insurance. Walk-in patients are welcome. Any person wanting to receive medical care at the clinic should arrive at 4:30 p.m. Patients will be triaged and as many patients will receive services as resources will allow.
Anyone unable to see a physician on the day of the clinic will have a future appointment made. Each clinic will provide quality comprehensive medical care for approximately 10 to 12 people.
Volunteers from Church that Matters along with Good Samaritan staff members will operate the clinic. This is Good Samaritan’s 13th Mobile Medical Clinic location in the greater Tulsa area. Good Samaritan’s Mobile Medical Clinics provide medical care at over 5,500 patient visits each year. Many individuals in the greater Tulsa area have come to rely on these clinics as their primary care provider.
If you would like more information about this event, please call our offices at 918-710-4222 or email info@goodsamaritanhealth.org or contact Pastor Rusty Gunn at 918-986-5253 or email rusty@churchthatmatters.com.