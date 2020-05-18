Sand Springs basketball stand-out Davon Richardson didn’t get to play in the Class 6A state tournament despite carrying the team there on his back.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state playoffs were cancelled and school was eventually cancelled, as well. Richardson was selected to play for the Oklahoma team against Texas in the 2020 Faith 7 Bowl, now in its 55th year.
However, the game, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been cancelled due to Oklahoma Baptist University’s campus being closed.
Dates in July have been considered but none of them are workable, according to the organization.
The Faith 7 Bowl is a charity all-star basketball event between forty of the best boys and girls basketball players, 2020 high school graduates, in Oklahoma and Texas.
A statement from the organization said:”It is regretful that these players will not have the experience of playing and representing their state in this classic. It is also regretful that the cancellation means the Faith 7 Activity Center will not receive proceeds from the game. The Center provides training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area and and enables the clients to participate in the Special Olympics at Oklahoma State University.”
Even though Richardson will not play in the game due to the cancellation, he still has the honor of being chosen.