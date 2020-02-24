Richardson honored for 1,000 career points
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
No permit required: Bill would allow 'spotlighting' coyotes statewide
-
They were innocent. But these Tulsans found their time on 'Live PD' impacted their lives
-
Pioneer Woman opening new retail store in Pawhuska, launching dog treats and expanding hotel
-
Work on city's new $47 million children's museum set to begin
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
Latest Local Offers
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
AA - Hanging, finishing, painting, new & old construction. Free Est. Insured. 918-693-0226 www.completedry walltulsa.weebly.com