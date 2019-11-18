Davon Richardson liked what he saw at the University of Central Oklahoma, and that was enough for him. The Charles Page High School senior signed his letter of intent to play basketball for the Bronchos, thanks in large part to the roster currently constructed in Edmond.
“I settled on UCO basketball because it’s a great school, and they have a good campus and I liked the players there,” Richardson said. “They were easy to play with which made it easier for me to do my job as a point guard. I felt like it was the best place for me.”
A notable name on UCO’s roster is another Sand Springs standout, Colt Savage. Sapulpa’s Alex Ogunseye and Booker T. Washington’s Seth Hurd are also two familiar faces.
Richardson inked with UCO after logging a solid junior season that included him averaging 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and two assists per contest. He also shot 49 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
And his goal for the 2019-2020 season is for the Sandites to return to the Class 6A state tournament.
“Goals for this season are to take my team as far as I can and make the best out of the year that I can,” Richardson said. “Also want to be a role model for the upcoming kids at my school.”
When Richardson signed, he said he could feel the love since so many showed up to watch him sign his letter of intent.
“It was very exciting,” he said. “I love how much people came out to support me signing. It meant a lot.”