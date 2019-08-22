The Rock Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for its 28th-annual auction.
The auction will begin at 8:30 a.m. September 7 at Rock Fire Station 1, which is 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Highway 97 (south entrance to John Zink Ranch).
“It helps us with operations for our fire department,” Rock Fire Chief Charley Pearson said of the auction. “One hundred percent of the (proceeds) goes straight to the fire department to help protect the people who live north of Sand Springs.”
Pearson said while it’s too early to say what will be available at the auction, appliances like chain saws, kitchen appliances, furniture and more are expected to be available.
For more information about the auction, contact Pearson at 918-724-2078.