The Sand Springs Rotary Club is looking for sponsors for the second-annual Harlem Wizards game.
The Sand Springs Rotary Club is bringing the Wizards to town for the second time and, as part of the show, the Wizards will play against a team of teachers, pastors and other local celebrities.
The event will reportedly feature slam dunks, audience participation, dancing and more.
The Wizards, founded in 1962, reportedly played more than 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that raised more than $25 million for schools and charities. For more information about the Wizards, visit their website www.harlemwizards.com.
For more information about how to become a sponsor, contact former Sand Springs Rotary Club President Gerrie McClure at 918-269-6658.
For more information about the Sand Springs Rotary Club, visit www.sandspringsrotary.com.