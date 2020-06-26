The Sand Springs Rotary Club recently donated nearly $6,000 to Sand Springs Community Services to help the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary Club gave SCCS a $1,000 grant and then added donations from individual Rotarians, adding up to just under $6,000.
SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee said the organization has seen an uptick in requests for assistance due to the pandemic.
"(We are helping more people) and assisting families that might not normally need help but found themselves with income loss and layoffs," Woodmansee said. " Some who have never needed assistance before are accessing our services."
The Rotary's near $6,000 donation will go a long way at SSCS.
SSCS is dedicated to assist, connect, empower, and serve clients experiencing economic crises with basic needs assistance. It works collectively with partner agencies to provide empowering programs and resources to move families forward toward self-sufficiency and to serve all with dignity, respect, compassion and hope.
The organization has a food pantry, a clothes closet, and they help with basic needs.