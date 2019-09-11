Sahoma Lanes Bowling Center Manager Tammie Pollard presented $1,600 September 11 to representatives of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Sand Springs to help with recovery from the May and June flood.
The money was raised during Sahoma Lanes’ Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser June 29 and will benefit three organizations—the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Sand Springs Community Services and Junior Achievement of Oklahoma. Pollard said the fundraiser ultimately raised $4,200 in a day.
“A lot of our customers are from the Sand Springs area…some of our customers were affected,” Pollard said.
Sand Springs Salvation Army Lt. Zach Good, who came to the area this summer from being stationed in Henderson, North Carolina, said the donation will help them continue with flood recovery efforts.
“It will allow us to help families still in need of help,” Good said. “A lot of people in (the) Town and Country (neighborhood) are still (cleaning and) getting back into their homes.”
He said they will assess the needs, possibly including cleaning kits or food, and the donation will help provide them.
“When we get a donation, it goes a long way,” Good said.
He said he’s been involved in the flood recovery efforts since coming to Sand Springs, including attending long-term recovery meetings.
Sahoma Lanes is at 1499 N. 9th Street in Sapulpa.