Sand Springs BMX track operators hosted a fireworks stand to raise money to rebuild the track after the May and June floods.
The track operators hosted the stand in partnership with Big Blast Fireworks at Berryhill Baptist Church until July 5. The track, which is located in Case Community Park and run by volunteers, reportedly needed clean dirt, a new building to be the concession, cooling and heating stand, and concrete after the May and June floods.
“It’s going really well,” track operator Annette Nelson said of the fundraiser. “This booth did better than last year with sales.”
Nelson said ‘fountain’-style fireworks and packages were the most popular items during the sale.
She said since the fundraiser, they received an additional donation of concrete. They need to rebuild the concession stand with a new air conditioner and heater, a refrigerator, electrical work, insulation as well as concrete and asphalt for the track.