TULSA — Class 6A No. 12 Charles Page High School breezed through round-robin play at the Veterans Arena Invitational at Tulsa Memorial over the weekend.
The Sandite boys posted wins over Wichita Defenders (64-48), HFC Warriors (69-50) and Arkansas Hornets (82-39).
Against the Warriors, Marlo Fox led the Sandites with 27 points, and Davon Richardson added 15.
Sand Springs used a 15-5 first quarter to take a commanding lead, and the Sandites led 32-25 at intermission. Then a third and fourth quarter combination of outscoring the Warriors 37-25 put the game away in the second half.
The Sandites will return to Frontier Valley Conference play on Tuesday with a game at Owasso.
Fox, Sandites knock off Defenders
TULSA — Even minus a key piece in the second half, Sand Springs was able to beat the Wichita Defenders, 64-48, on the first day of pool play at the Veterans Arena Invitational.
Central Oklahoma signee Davon Richardson sat out in the second half, but Marlo Fox scored 17 points to lead the Sandites, who jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the opening period — two days after taking down Union in a one-point game at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“We were a little sluggish,” Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said. “It was a hard game coming off a physical high and emotional game on Tuesday. We have some guys banged up.”
The Sandites (3-0) led 37-25 at halftime and they managed to close the game out by outscoring the Defenders 19-11 in the final quarter.
“It was definitely a grind,” Savage said. “We’re in the middle of five games in seven days, so just happy to get the win.”
Both Daren Hawkins and Josh Minney both added 12 points apiece for the Sandites.