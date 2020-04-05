Rivalries tend to fade during a pandemic.
A Sand Springs business is helping out residents in Sapulpa, and the two towns have never really liked each other very much. When the two high schools line up against each other in any sport, the game is called the “Highway 97 Rivalry” and it isn’t uncommon for tempers to flare or even reach their boiling points.
But all of that goes out the window during a deadly crisis.
Owners of Sand Springs dispensary, the Herbin’ Joint, are feeding Sapulpa’s low-income families and the elderly during the COVID-19 outbreak. Tyler and Angie Goins are feeding residents in the downtown Wells and Berryhill buildings, as well as Youth Services of Creek County.
“We give out 75 meals a day, right now,” Angie Goins said.
The Herbin’ Joint was Sand Springs’ first medical marijuana dispensary, and they are in the process of opening a restaurant in Sapulpa called “Dick’s on 66,” which is across from the courthouse on Dewey street. The Goins aren’t licensed to open the restaurant yet and all they are waiting on is the inspection from the fire marshal. All of the other paperwork has been filed but things move at a different pace during a pandemic, and the coronavirus pandemic is no different.
All businesses, except for essential businesses, have been closed, and life as we know it has changed.
“I think we are the only people that tried to open a restaurant during a pandemic,” Angie Goins said, laughing.
While they were waiting on the inspection, Angie and Tyler decided to help the community by offering free food to elderly and low-income residents that live near their restaurant. Most of the money for the food, which varies from day to day, comes out of the Goins’s pocket, but they have some help. Kimistry Solutions and Tokie Tees Apparel Company are helping them offset the cost of the food.
“We’ve made some really great meals. We didn’t want to feed them coneys every day,” she said.
On Thursday, April 9, the Goins will have been providing free food for two weeks.
“We wanted to do this for two weeks, and, on Thursday, it will have been two weeks, but we’d like to see it continue further,” Angie Goins said.
When officially opened, Dick’s on 66 will be a sandwich, soup, and coney establishment, but they will feature their large all-beef coneys. The theme of the restaurant focuses on World War II and WWII memorabilia. It’s also meant to honor the men and women that have fought for the United States.
The Goins also own “The Grow Shop” in Sand Springs but have closed the doors during the pandemic. The Herbin’ Joint dispensary is still open and helping patients, but they have changed the way they operate business during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The front is open to the public, but we don’t allow anyone back in the bud-tending area. Most people call in their order and we deliver it to them curbside,” Angie Goins said.