Numerous fireworks shows were canceled due to social distancing rules and a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, but that didn’t stop Sand Springs residents from having a good time on the Fourth of July.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellations all over the country, including certain Fourth of July celebrations, but there were still some celebrations held in area towns like Boomfest in Jenks.
However, most families stayed home and enjoyed the holiday together.
Church That Matters Lead Pastor, Rusty Gunn, and his family had a few friends over to his house to celebrate, and they swam, cooked burgers, and shot off fireworks. Gunn’s son, Gage Gunn, led the Pledge of Allegiance before their fireworks show, and the group prayed, giving thanks for their freedom.
“Independence Day is an emotional and meaningful celebration for my family as we are truly grateful for those who provided and protected the freedoms we enjoy,” Gunn said. “It also serves as a great reminder to us of the ultimate freedom we have in Jesus Christ.”
The City of Sand Springs have issued fireworks permits over the past few years, and that often leads to complaints from concerned citizens. However, the Sand Springs Police department received only 12 complaints since Thursday, July 2, which is low from previous years.
Sand Springs Police Chief, Mike Carter, said the holiday is a big deal for his family.
“The Fourth is a celebration of our freedom,” Carter said. “That did not end on July 4, 1776. The Declaration of Independence established us as the best country in the world, and my family and I celebrate this fact ever year.”
Some people don’t have to leave their house to celebrate the holiday.
HillSpring Pastor Brent Kellogg and his family generally stay home on Independence Day, and he said, in the country, in every direction, there are fireworks all around. Kellogg stayed home on the holiday, preparing for church on Sunday, July 5, but the sacrifice of others is always on his mind.
“The Fourth of July is a day of gratitude,” Kellogg said. “I am thankful for the men and women that risked their lives to build a dream of hope and freedom. It’s a great day to remind us that all men are created equal and we should cherish our freedom.”
Sand Springs City Councilor, Beau Wilson, and his family had the typical pool party and cookout, ending with a fireworks show.
“Independence Day represents all that is wonderful about this country,” Wilson said. “Our freedom doesn’t come from the government, but was bought and paid for with the lives of ordinary citizens who believed this country to be inherently good and the pursuit of liberty for one and all was worth their ultimate sacrifice. July 4th is a day where we should honor the brave men and women who stood firm against tyranny and proclaimed independence for their own lives. These people believed they could better govern their own affairs than a King or Parliament 3,000 miles away. They charted their own destiny and set forth on this continent to experiment and create a government that worked for all people and in so doing created the greatest living Republic the world has ever known.”