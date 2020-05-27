The City of Sand Springs recently announced that retired assistant city manager Daniel Bradley was chosen as the interim city manager, effective June 1, 2020. Bradley will serve during the city council’s search for a new city manager, which is expected to last several months.
Bradley retired as the assistant city manager in 2018 after more than thirty years of service, including chief of police. Bradley will help oversee daily operations of the city, working alongside staff during a busy time of construction and development for the community.
Bradley is temporarily replacing former city manager Elizabeth Gray, who stepped down to take care of her aging parents.
In 2019, Bradley received the John M. Hess award for Outstanding Citizenship, given to him by the city council.
When Bradley retired as police chief, he was replaced by current chief Mike Carter.