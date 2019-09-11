Sand Springs Community Theatre’s latest fundraiser—‘Stand Up’ for Theatre is sure to bring the laughs.
The event, which begins at 7 p.m. September 28 at HillSpring Church at 8801 W. 41st Street South, will feature performances by Tulsa comedian Nicole Miller, comedian and radio personality Gary Thompson and comedian Isaac Witty. It will be hosted by comedian, actor and playwright Troy Sartors. Admission is $10.
Witty has served as a guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Conan O’Brien” show and recently released an album “Zero Balance,” Thompson currently hosts for KXOJ in the afternoons, Miller has studied at the Second City in Chicago and is a co-founder of Crayons Improv while Sartors is a founder of 2 or More, a sketch comedy team, as well as a playwright and actor.
“When you are on stage performing stand up it is you, and the material you wrote,” Sartors said in a statement. “When the audience laughs it is an incredible feeling. When they don’t…”