OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society is proud to announce that the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum has been awarded a grant through the new Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum has been awarded $3,500 to redesign outdated storyboards telling the history of Charles Page and the Children's Home of Sand Springs.
"I am so appreciative of the Oklahoma Historical Society and its efforts to preserve the state of Oklahoma’s culture as well as the local culture in communities around the state," said Rep. Jadine Nollan, Sand Springs. "The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is very special and unique, filled with a legacy of philanthropy that is very much focused on Charles Page and his efforts to provide for the welfare of orphans and widows. I am very excited to see the results of this investment in our community and how it will help preserve the memory and share the history of Charles Page and Sand Springs."
"Thanks to the Oklahoma Historical Society, we will be able to better tell Sand Springs’ unique story — of a city founded on generosity and kindness," said Steve Clem, chair of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum. "Oilman Charles Page used his money to care for orphans and widows, and invited industries to Sand Springs to support this generosity, which continues today."
A total of just over $410,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. "We are very pleased with how well this first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program has gone," said Nicole Harvey, grants administrator. "Both the variety of projects and the number of applications submitted show that this program is not only necessary, but a game changer for the future of collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history in local communities across the state."
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.