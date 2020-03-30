The Sand Springs Future Farmers of America were out helping people well before Spring Break and before the major outbreak of COVID-19.
The Charles Page High School chapter delivered blankets, made by the students, to Tulsa Cancer Treatment Center on February 20, and, each year, in class, the students make fleece blankets for patients.
The FFA students also delivered blankets to GreenTree Memory Unit on March 11.
The virus outbreak got more severe, but that didn’t stop the students from helping in any way they could. The Sand Springs FFA Local Show was held March 7, and the chapter teamed up with Nathan Woodmansee and Sand Springs Community Services to collect supplies for citizens concerning the virus. The entry fee to show animals was paper towels and Lysol spray. A week later, the students delivered 40 packages of paper towels and 32 cans of Lysol spray to SSCS.
The FFA students did what they could before the “shelter at home” order was put into place in the area.
The FFA Advisors/Agriculture Teachers are Randy Evans and Jason Anderson.