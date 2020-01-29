The Sand Springs Fire Department is teaming up with Sand Springs Schools to offer an internship program for high school students, and it will result in course credit.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the Sand Springs City Council voted unanimously to partner with Sand Springs Schools as part of the School and Community Partnership Program.
Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall told the city council that the program is very similar to the citizen’s fire academy that the fire department offers.
“This provides students an opportunity to learn about the fire department,” Hall said. “This internship is a non-paying opportunity for the students, and we plan on actually putting the students through classes and some hands on stuff.”
The course is a nine-week course, and Sand Springs Fire is also partnering with the Tulsa Fire Department who already offers this type of course. The course is a couple of hours a day, five days a week. There are six Sand Springs students attending courses with the Tulsa Fire Department, but, during the second semester, those students will be transitioned to the SSFD.
“I’m excited. We’ve had the citizen’s fire academy that’s one night a week, but this is five days a week… The first year will be a learning process, and we might make some changes in the fall,” Hall said.
There will class room work, hands-on work, and they will get to go on ride-a-longs with the fire department when they go out on actual emergency calls. The ride-a-long program is available to the public.
Hall said the program will provide course credit, and the fire department is looking into actual training that could possibly count towards certification.
“We can work with OSU fire service training and get them registered for some of their classes, and that would be on their transcripts, and they could take that with them to go volunteer at their local fire departments around the area and show that they’ve already got some training from the fire service,” Hall said.
The school board has already signed the contract, and the unanimous city council vote put the program into motion.
"We are thrilled about the opportunity this presents to students," said school board member, Rusty Gunn. "We recognize that not every student desires nor needs to go to a four-year university to pursue the career they dream of or sense a call to. It is a priority of our district to offer options for every student to receive an education that is relevant to the path they have chosen for life. This internship helps us provide a real life training experience in a field that is vital to our community and is meaningful to the students involved."
The SSFD has numerous Sand Springs graduates, and this program could encourage future firefighters to stay local.