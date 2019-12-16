TULSA — Don’t look now but the Charles Page High School girls basketball team is on the rise. After setback against Union on Tuesday, the Class 6A No. 12 Sandites rebounded quickly and reeled off three straight wins to claim the Bishop Kelley tournament title over the weekend.
Sand Springs knocked off Jenks, 54-43, in the championship game, thanks to Journey Armstead’s 25 points. Armstead was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“I thought she did a good job of being aggressive,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “She’s a good talent and an even better teammate. We were glad she was able to run the point guard position and control the tempo of the game for us.”
Sand Springs (4-1) led Jenks 36-31 after three quarters, and the Sandites put the Trojans away with an 18-12 edge in the final quarter.
For the Sandites, Hailey Jackson added 10 points as the team’s only other double-digit scorer.
“I thought it was a good tournament with some good competition,” Berry said. “It was good for our girls to go through some hard times and pull out some wins. We didn’t shoot it particularly well but still found ways to win.”
On Friday, Sand Springs punched its ticket to the championship game of the tournament with a 48-46 win over Ada in overtime. Madison Burris led the way with 14 points for the Sandites, and Armstead added 13. Jackson also poured in 10 points.
Sand Springs girls advance in tourney play
TULSA — It took the Sand Springs girls a little bit to get going with an early-morning start. But eventually the Sandites found their footing in their first tournament of the season.
With Journey Armstead leading the way, the Sandites knocked off Edison, 57-40, in the opening round of the Bishop Kelley Invitational on Thursday morning. Armstead led all scorers in the game with 24 points.
“Not the prettiest game with it starting off at 10 a.m.,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “But once we settled in, we were able to make a few plays.”
Edison led Sand Springs 11-9 after the first quarter, but the Sandites (2-1) were able to rally and own a 25-21 advantage at halftime.
The second half belonged to Sand Springs with the Sandites out-scoring Edison 11-7 in the third quarter and 21-12 in the final period.
Mariah Smith was Edison’s lone double-digit scorer with 12 points.
For Sand Springs, Hailey Jackson chipped in with nine points, and Madison Burris had eight. Reagan Padilla poured in for the Sandites, too.
Sand Springs 54, Jenks 43
Jenks 11 9 11 12 — 43
SS 12 13 11 18 — 54
Jenks: Makenna Burch 20, Jackson 9, Morris 8, Becker 4, Johnson 2.
Sand Springs (4-1): Journey Armstead 25, Hailey Jackson 10, Jade Shrum 5, Raegan Padilla 5, McKenzie Harris 4, Sophia Regalado 4, Madison Burris 1.
Sand Springs 48, Ada 46 OT
SS 10 13 8 11 6 — 48
Ada 11 7 14 10 4 — 46
Sand Springs: Burris 14, Armstead 13, Jackson 10, Shrum 8, Jordan 2.
Ada: Owens 15, Havens 14, Frizell 9, Wofford 6, Brown 2.
Sand Springs 57, Edison 40
Edison 11 10 7 12 — 40
SS 9 16 11 21 — 57
Edison: Mariah Smith 12, D. Smith 8, Tease 7, Williams 4, Malone 3, Crosslen 2, Davis 2, Porras 2.
Sand Springs (2-1): Journey Armstead 24, Hailey Jackson 9, Madison Burris 8, Raegan Padilla 7, Mikah Hampton 4, Haden Brown 2, Darrian Jordan 2, Sophia Regalado 1.