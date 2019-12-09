The Sand Springs Junior High Teams fared well at the Sand Springs wrestling tournament this past weekend, and the Sand Springs Gold team walked away with the tournament championship.
Mason Harris (285) and Carter Goodman (132) both won their respective weight classes, helping the gold team to 526.5 points, edging Ponca City eight points.
Harris won the 285 pound division by beating Moore’s Jax Rumsey with a pin at 1:35, and Goodman won 132 pounds with a 5-3 decision over Ponca City’s Caden Kelly.
Michael Johnson (80) and Mitchell Smith (112) both took second place, falling in their first-place matches.
For Sand Springs Black, Ayerson Reiss placed third at 80 pounds.
Team scores
1. Sand Springs Gold, 526.5
2. Ponca City, 518.5
3. Collinsville, 501
4. Glenpool, 463
5. Skiatook, 414.5
Other teams: 10. Sapulpa 11. Bixby 15. Sand Springs Black 18. Sand Springs White
Sand Springs Gold Results
80: Michael Johnson (2nd place)
86: David Ritchey (4th place)
92: Jayden Pait (5th place)
98: Landon Barnes (9th place)
106: Jackson Trotter (9th place)
112: Mitchell Smith (2nd place)
119: Cameron White (4th place)
132: Carter Goodman (1st place)
155: Cody Cramer (4th place)
170: James Robey (3rd place)
195: Malachi Wilson (20th place)
285: Mason Harris (1st place)