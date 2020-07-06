As of Monday, July 6, there are 16,362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
From July 3-5, there were four new deaths — one in Noble County, a female in the 65 and older age group; one in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group; two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group. There are 399 total deaths in the state, and the 65 or older age groups accounts for over 80% of the deaths in Oklahoma. The city of Tulsa has 56 deaths and Oklahoma City has 63, which leads the state.
In Oklahoma, there have been 338,511 cumulative negative specimens out of 355, 200 total specimens. There are 368 COVID patients currently in the hospital and there have been a cumulative of 1,689 hospitalizations.
In Sand Springs, there have been 83 confirmed cases with only two deaths and 62 have made a complete recovery. In Tulsa County, there have been 4,104 total cases with 72 deaths and 3,114 recoveries. Tulsa County is the most infected in Oklahoma, but Oklahoma County has the second-highest number of cases with 3,607, and they have only two fewer deaths than Tulsa County with 70.
Sapulpa has roughly the same numbers as Sand Springs with one more death.