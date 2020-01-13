There was no rush for Bobby Klinck to leave Owasso. As defensive coordinator, Klinck was reveling in the Rams’ second championship in three seasons while being a part of a coaching staff that felt more like family instead of co-workers.
But Klinck decided to explore head-coaching opportunities. Then he came across the vacancy at Charles Page High School, and he wanted to make sure it was a good fit for him.
“I felt the pull after winning state this year, and I applied for (the Sand Springs job) with a checklist of things that needed to be marked off,” Klinck said. “I kept waiting for Sand Springs to miss a box and they never did.”
Klinck’s application turned into an interview, and it eventually led to the school board approving his hire as the Sandites’ new head coach on Monday night.
“I’m very excited,” Klinck said. “I had a great job at Owasso, so I was able to be pretty picky in a head coaching job. The (Sand Springs) administration made a commitment to me and my family and sold me on the vision they have of the program.”
For Klinck, it’s a return to the head-coaching ranks after guiding the East Central program in 2012 and 2013. It was his first head-coaching gig, and he learned a lot from it, he said.
“I think the biggest thing I’ll take away from that time is to just relax and not try to do everything,” Klinck said. “I’ve become much better at delegating, letting coaches coach and not stretching myself thin.”
From there, Klinck spent time at Broken Arrow and Southlake Carroll in Texas. Then he became an integral part of Bill Blankenship’s coaching staff at Owasso, where the Rams have now hoisted two gold balls in the past three seasons, including the recently-concluded 2019 campaign.
“Coach Blank is absolutely the best in the business,” Klinck said. “Every day was like a coaching clinic on how to run a program. Literally everything he did while I was at Owasso is what we are going to try to do here. Everything he did was based on servant leadership and that’s what I intend to do. Why mess with a perfect blue print?”
His goal will be to replicate that in Sand Springs.
“The community loves their football,” Klinck said. “I believe they have high expectations on what they believe their football program should look like, and I love being in a place with high expectations. I think they are ready to take their program to the next level and I just hope I can be the one to help them get there.”
As for expectations, Klinck already has some key ingredients in mind.
“Create an elite strength and conditioning program and a culture that revolves around the weight room,” Klinck said. “We have to become committed to getting bigger faster and stronger, just like every other program at this level. But more important than what we do is the way we go about it, which is with passion and enthusiasm.”