Automotive
Auto Dealership winner • Keystone Chevrolet
Auto Maintenance winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Auto Paint winner • Battman
Auto Repair winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Body Shop winner • Battman Collision Repair
RuCar Wash winner • Bubble Town Express Car Wash
Oil Change winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Tire Shop winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires
Wrecker Service winner • Spears Wrecker Services
Beauty and Fitness
Athletic Club winner • Anytime Fitness
Barber Shop winner • Scissors Family Hair Cutters
Hair Salon winner • Salon 7
Massage Therapist winner • Amber Maddux
Nail Salon winner • Studio B Hair and Nails
Spa Services winner • Anytime Fitness
Stylist winner • Heather AIken — Blush
Tanning Services winner • Touch of Sun
Children
Day Care winner • Hillspring Kids Day School
Preschool winner • Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center
Clothing
Boutique winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique
Jewelry Store winner • Samuel’s Jewelry
Kid’s Clothing winner • Trendy Consignment
Men’s Clothing winner • Walmart
Women’s Clothing winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique
Finances
Accounting Firm winner • Celia J Thompson CPA & Associates
Bank/Credit Union winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union
Food
Asian winner • Chinese Express
Bar and Grill winner • The Office
Bakery winner • Big Butts Cupcakes & Treats
BBQ winner • 3 Feathers BBQ
Coffee winner • Crescent Café
Deli winner • Bill & Ruth’s
Donut Shop winner • Super Donuts
Family-Friendly Eats winner • Southside Coney’s (Terry’s Classic Coneys)
Hamburger winner • Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili
Ice Cream winner • Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant
Italian winner • Napoli’s Italian Restaurant
Mexican winner • El Patron Cocina Mexicana
Pizza winner • Minuteman Pizza Parlor
Steak winner • Colton’s Steakhouse
Pets
Animal Hospital winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Pet Boarding winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Pet Grooming winner • Paws of Fun Grooming
Veterinarian winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital
Quality of Life
Church Service winner • Church That Matters
Entertainment winner • SKATES: Roller Skating Entertainment Center
Golf Course winner • The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge
Hotel/Motel winner • Hampton Inn
Non-Profit Organization winner • Church That Matters
Electronic Repair winner • Technology Consulting Services
Firearm Services winner • Anchor Arms LLC Gunsmithing/ Pistolsmithing
Florist winner • Sand Springs Flowers
Funeral Services winner • Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Inc
Insurance Agency winner • State Farm
Insurance Agency winner • Megan Gunn — Alan Copeland Shelter Insurance.
Services
Laundry Services winner • River Stone Dry Cleaners
Law Office winner • Benjamin C. Faulkner
Phone Repair winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs
Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design winner • Signs & Stitches
Financial Adviser winner • Lance Lively — Edward Jones
Loan Company winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union
Shopping
Convenience Store winner • QuikTrip
Electronic Store winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs
Gift Shop winner • OkieSpice & Trade Co
Grocery Store winner • Walmart Supercenter
Hardware Store winner • Atwoods
Health & Wellness winner • Harvest World Market
Liquor Store winner • Riverview Wine & Spirits
Outdoor Store winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake
Pawn Shop winner • Whitey’s Pawn & Tools Inc
Specialty Shop winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake
Vapor Shop winner • Vapor Warehouse
Health Care
Chiropractor winner • Tallant Chiropractic
Dentist winner • LakeCrest Dental
Eye Care winner • Dr. Katey Riggins
OBGYN winner • Utica Park Clinic
Pediatrician winner • William Matthew James, MD
Pharmacist winner • Brent Prichard
Pharmacy winner • Spoon Drug
Primary Care Doctor winner • Carla Newton
Home and Living
AC & Heating winner • Porter Heat, Air & Refrigeration
Antiques winner • Rod’s Books & Relics and the Yesterday Shop
Apartment Complex winner • Cedar Ridge Apartments
Appliance Store winner • Try It Again Appliances
Home Decor winner • Harvest World Market
Landscaping winner • Turf Guys LLC
Plumber winner • Plumb Smith
Carpet Cleaner winner • Master Clean
Carpet Cleaning Services winner • Master Clean Carpet Cleaning
Computer Electronics Store winner • COMPTEK COMPUTERS
Computer Repair Company winner • Technology Consulting Services
Computer Repair Technician winner • Michael Phillips — Technology Consulting Service
Real Estate Company winner • Chinowth & Cohen
Realtor winner • Melissa Mansfield — Chinowth & Cohen
Roofing Company winner • Firey Brothers Roofing