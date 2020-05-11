2020-05-13 ssl-readerschoice

Automotive

Auto Dealership winner • Keystone Chevrolet

Auto Maintenance winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Auto Paint winner • Battman

Auto Repair winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Body Shop winner • Battman Collision Repair

RuCar Wash winner • Bubble Town Express Car Wash

Oil Change winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Tire Shop winner • Cecil & Sons Discount Tires

Wrecker Service winner • Spears Wrecker Services

Beauty and Fitness

Athletic Club winner • Anytime Fitness

Barber Shop winner • Scissors Family Hair Cutters

Hair Salon winner • Salon 7

Massage Therapist winner • Amber Maddux

Nail Salon winner • Studio B Hair and Nails

Spa Services winner • Anytime Fitness

Stylist winner • Heather AIken — Blush

Tanning Services winner • Touch of Sun

Children

Day Care winner • Hillspring Kids Day School

Preschool winner • Ms. Mandi’s Preschool & Early Learning Center

Clothing

Boutique winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Jewelry Store winner • Samuel’s Jewelry

Kid’s Clothing winner • Trendy Consignment

Men’s Clothing winner • Walmart

Women’s Clothing winner • YellowHouse Market & Boutique

Finances

Accounting Firm winner • Celia J Thompson CPA & Associates

Bank/Credit Union winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union

Food

Asian winner • Chinese Express

Bar and Grill winner • The Office

Bakery winner • Big Butts Cupcakes & Treats

BBQ winner • 3 Feathers BBQ

Coffee winner • Crescent Café

Deli winner • Bill & Ruth’s

Donut Shop winner • Super Donuts

Family-Friendly Eats winner • Southside Coney’s (Terry’s Classic Coneys)

Hamburger winner • Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili

Ice Cream winner • Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant

Italian winner • Napoli’s Italian Restaurant

Mexican winner • El Patron Cocina Mexicana

Pizza winner • Minuteman Pizza Parlor

Steak winner • Colton’s Steakhouse

Pets

Animal Hospital winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Pet Boarding winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Pet Grooming winner • Paws of Fun Grooming

Veterinarian winner • Sand Springs Small Animal Hospital

Quality of Life

Church Service winner • Church That Matters

Entertainment winner • SKATES: Roller Skating Entertainment Center

Golf Course winner • The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Hotel/Motel winner • Hampton Inn

Non-Profit Organization winner • Church That Matters

Electronic Repair winner • Technology Consulting Services

Firearm Services winner • Anchor Arms LLC Gunsmithing/ Pistolsmithing

Florist winner • Sand Springs Flowers

Funeral Services winner • Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Inc

Insurance Agency winner • State Farm

Insurance Agency winner • Megan Gunn — Alan Copeland Shelter Insurance.

Services

Laundry Services winner • River Stone Dry Cleaners

Law Office winner • Benjamin C. Faulkner

Phone Repair winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs

Screen Printing/Embroidery/Design winner • Signs & Stitches

Financial Adviser winner • Lance Lively — Edward Jones

Loan Company winner • Green Country Federal Credit Union

Shopping

Convenience Store winner • QuikTrip

Electronic Store winner • CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand Springs

Gift Shop winner • OkieSpice & Trade Co

Grocery Store winner • Walmart Supercenter

Hardware Store winner • Atwoods

Health & Wellness winner • Harvest World Market

Liquor Store winner • Riverview Wine & Spirits

Outdoor Store winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake

Pawn Shop winner • Whitey’s Pawn & Tools Inc

Specialty Shop winner • Boulder Design and Border Magic by Drake

Vapor Shop winner • Vapor Warehouse

Health Care

Chiropractor winner • Tallant Chiropractic

Dentist winner • LakeCrest Dental

Eye Care winner • Dr. Katey Riggins

OBGYN winner • Utica Park Clinic

Pediatrician winner • William Matthew James, MD

Pharmacist winner • Brent Prichard

Pharmacy winner • Spoon Drug

Primary Care Doctor winner • Carla Newton

Home and Living

AC & Heating winner • Porter Heat, Air & Refrigeration

Antiques winner • Rod’s Books & Relics and the Yesterday Shop

Apartment Complex winner • Cedar Ridge Apartments

Appliance Store winner • Try It Again Appliances

Home Decor winner • Harvest World Market

Landscaping winner • Turf Guys LLC

Plumber winner • Plumb Smith

Carpet Cleaner winner • Master Clean

Carpet Cleaning Services winner • Master Clean Carpet Cleaning

Computer Electronics Store winner • COMPTEK COMPUTERS

Computer Repair Company winner • Technology Consulting Services

Computer Repair Technician winner • Michael Phillips — Technology Consulting Service

Real Estate Company winner • Chinowth & Cohen

Realtor winner • Melissa Mansfield — Chinowth & Cohen

Roofing Company winner • Firey Brothers Roofing

