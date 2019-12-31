2020-01-01 ssl-Emily Schle SS Leader photo

Schlehuber

Name: Emily Schlehuber

School: Charles Page

Grade: 12th grade

Family and ages: Danny and Carrie (parents); Morgan, 19 (sister) and Jabe, 15 (brother).

Pets: None

Hobbies or Sports: CPHS Cheerleader, volunteer at Make Promises Happen, Special Olympics partner, teach Cheernastics at Miss Tirita’s

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to be a 2nd grade teacher.

What is your favorite school subject?

Math

Who is your favorite super hero?

I don’t watch super hero movies, but my favorite TV character is Derek Shepard (Grey’s Anatomy), he saves lives every day.

What is your favorite food?

Fettuccine alfredo

Who is your favorite college football team?

Oklahoma State- Go Pokes!

​Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

Tags