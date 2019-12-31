Name: Emily Schlehuber
School: Charles Page
Grade: 12th grade
Family and ages: Danny and Carrie (parents); Morgan, 19 (sister) and Jabe, 15 (brother).
Pets: None
Hobbies or Sports: CPHS Cheerleader, volunteer at Make Promises Happen, Special Olympics partner, teach Cheernastics at Miss Tirita’s
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a 2nd grade teacher.
What is your favorite school subject?
Math
Who is your favorite super hero?
I don’t watch super hero movies, but my favorite TV character is Derek Shepard (Grey’s Anatomy), he saves lives every day.
What is your favorite food?
Fettuccine alfredo
Who is your favorite college football team?
Oklahoma State- Go Pokes!