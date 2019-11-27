School: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
Grade: First Grade
Family and ages: Husband for 31 years, Mike McAllister; son, Will (34 years old); daughter, Meghan Smith (33 years old), and daughter, Samarii (4 years old) who we adopted on Nov. 13, 2019
High School attended: South Garland High, Garland, Texas
College attended: B.S. East Central University, M.Ed Northeastern University, attending University of Texas Arlington for M.Ed. in leadership and administration
Pets: 4 dogs, 2 guinea pigs, 1 hamster, 1 horse and 1 tarantula
Hobbies: Gardening, reading, and scrap-booking
What job would you choose if you weren’t a teacher? Nursing or Accounting
What is the best part of your job? Seeing my students grow socially and academically each day! I love seeing their smiles as they come into class each day. It makes my heart so happy!