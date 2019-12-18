Name: Megan Sowers
School: Garfield STEAM Academy
Grade: Second Grade
Family and ages
(Husband) John Sowers, (Son, 16) Andrew Sowers, and (Daughter, 12) Meadow Sowers
High School attended
Berryhill High School
College attended
Northeastern State University
Pets
Lady Bug (dog), Zoey (cat), Stormy (cat), Froggie (class tree frog)
Hobbies
Reading, crafting, and spending time with my family
What job would you choose if you weren’t a teacher?
If I weren’t a teacher, I would still be doing something with children daily.
What is the best part of your job?
First, the best part of my job is getting to see that moment something finally clicks for a student who has been struggling with it that concept. Next, the best part of my job is just getting to see my students grow both academically and emotionally through the course of the school year. Finally, the best part of my job is the people I get to work with daily.