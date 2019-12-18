2019-12-18 ssl-teacher

Name: Megan Sowers

School: Garfield STEAM Academy

Grade: Second Grade

Family and ages

(Husband) John Sowers, (Son, 16) Andrew Sowers, and (Daughter, 12) Meadow Sowers

High School attended

Berryhill High School

College attended

Northeastern State University

Pets

Lady Bug (dog), Zoey (cat), Stormy (cat), Froggie (class tree frog)

Hobbies

Reading, crafting, and spending time with my family

What job would you choose if you weren’t a teacher?

If I weren’t a teacher, I would still be doing something with children daily.

What is the best part of your job?

First, the best part of my job is getting to see that moment something finally clicks for a student who has been struggling with it that concept. Next, the best part of my job is just getting to see my students grow both academically and emotionally through the course of the school year. Finally, the best part of my job is the people I get to work with daily.

