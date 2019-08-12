A Sand Springs man was reportedly indicted on firearms charges by a federal grand jury this month.
Alexander Milner, 31, of Sand Springs, is charged with knowingly possessing the following stolen firearms: a Beretta .40 S&W caliber semi-automatic pistol; a Herbert Schmidt .22 caliber revolver; a Mossberg 12 gauge pump-action shotgun; a Remington 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun; a Benelli 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun; a Weatherby .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle; and an Anderson Manufacturing 5.56mm caliber semi-automatic rifle.
He is further charged with stealing the firearms in July 2019 from a federal firearms licensee in Tulsa.
Milner was indicted on complaints of possessing, receiving, concealing, storing, bartering, selling and disposing of stolen firearms and theft of a firearm from a federal firearm licensee.
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are the investigative agencies.