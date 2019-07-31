A Sand Springs man pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of child pornography and was sentenced July 30 to three years in prison with three years of post-imprisonment supervision.
The Tulsa Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit received child pornography from a device that was linked to Henry Hall, 51, during an undercover investigation in August of 2018, according to an incident report.
Hall admitted to receiving and viewing child pornography during an interview with police, according to a report.
Police also found images containing child pornography on a laptop they searched as part of the investigation, a report states.