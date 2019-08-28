A Sand Springs man is reportedly recovered after robotic liver surgery to remove cancer on the left lobe of his liver this spring.
Tereasa Mickle said her husband, Billy Mickle, 75, was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2018, but the type of cancer he had was misdiagnosed initially.
She said Billy began chemotherapy shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer and was referred to Tulsa-based University of Oklahoma Physicians surgeon Nelson Royall, who correctly diagnosed Mickle and was able to schedule him for surgery in May. Royall is reportedly one of a handful of robotic liver and pancreas surgeons in the U.S. and the first in Oklahoma to bring robotic liver surgery to Oklahoma.
“I was very blessed to have this surgery,” Billy said in a statement. “I knew I was going to be alright.”
Tereasa said she was grateful the surgery was available in Tulsa.
“Dr. Royall turned out to be our angel,” she said. “(Billy’s) doing great.”
Mickles’ cancer was reportedly confined to the left lobe of his liver and he was able to go home three days after his surgery.
The robotic liver surgeries reportedly don’t require blood transfusions and leave incisions of five to eight millimeters, which reduces pain and scarring. The robot also provides an option for patients who aren’t candidates for open or laparoscopic surgery.
“The robot allows me to have 360-degree range of motion, which lets me get around difficult areas and structures,” Royall said in a statement. “I can perform more delicate suturing, and I can do complex movements without any difficulty. We also remove lymph nodes from the area to make sure the cancer hasn’t spread, and the robot allows me to remove them safely while protecting sensitive blood vessels and organs in the area.”