The City of Sand Springs Parks Department has announced its plans to reopen parks, playgrounds, splash pads, the Keystone Ancient Forest and more.
The move follows a recent Mayoral Proclamation issued by Mayor Jim Spoon, which largely follows Oklahoma Governor Stitt’s OURS plan.
“Our parks system re-open plan focuses on guidance from state and national organizations specific to parks and recreation agencies,” said Parks Director Jeff Edwards. “The framework of our plan introduces a phased approach that is manageable for the staffing level of Sand Springs Parks while focusing on the public health of the community we serve.”
Currently the golf driving range at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, park trails and disc golf amenities are open for public use. Park officials say that as long as public health trends on the COVID-19 pandemic remain positive additional park facilities are scheduled to reopen in a phased approach. Throughout this plan, the public is reminded to maintain social distancing measures while using park sites.
As part of the Phase 1 reopening, the city reopened the tennis courts at Pratt Civitan Park and Page Park on Friday, May 1.
As part of a Phase 2 reopening plan, the skate park behind the Case Community Center is expected to reopen on May 15.
Phase 3 reopening is planned to take place on June 1 and would include the reopening of the following park sites and programs:
• Case Community Center
• Splash pads
• Playgrounds 2
• Rental spaces (indoor and outdoor)
• Public restrooms
• Outdoor sports courts
• The Keystone Ancient forest (hiking event set for Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.)
• Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum
At this time, no large-scale community special events are planned through June 30. Additionally, no date has been set for the reopening of the Sand Springs Senior Citizens Center (a host site for senior nutrition, programs and events). The City reminds citizens to control crowd sizes, follow CDC guidance and to not use park sites if you are exhibiting symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Face Book and Instagram for the latest updates.