The Pilot International Founders Fund and Pilot Club of Sand Springs recently raised money to provide uniforms for 25 local Special Olympics athletes.
The Pilot Club of Sand Springs raised money that was matched by the Pilot International Founders Fund to buy the uniforms. Special Olympics reportedly provides year-round Olympic-type sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Debbie Nobles of the Pilot Club of Sand Springs said in a statement that TEAM Sand Springs Special Olympics isn’t a part of Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association and therefore, no funding is allocated through the school district for them to participate in state competitions.
“We were happy to be able to provide uniforms (for TEAM Sand Springs Special Olympics athletes),” Cynthia Phillips of the Pilot Club of Sand Springs said. “Pilot Club is trying to improve the community. Special Olympics improves the community by providing an opportunity for these individuals to compete.”
Phillips said the Pilot International Founders Fund is focused on brain safety and health and fitness.