Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said Tuesday the department respects a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that cleared the way for women to be topless in public.
However, Carter said the department will continue to enforce state statute or city ordinance if they encounter people behaving in a ‘lewd or lascivious’ manner.
“If the conduct is not done with the intent of being obscene or sexual in nature, we will not as the court has ruled that women have an equal protection under the law,” he said.
The 10th Circuit Court ruling, which has jurisdiction over federal cases in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma, addressed a Fort Collins, Colorado city ordinance that prohibited women from going topless in public after two women sued the city in 2016 and argued that the rule violated their equal protection rights.
Sand Springs’ city ordinance defines ‘nudity’ as showing male or female genitals without covering.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a statement that the 10th Circuit’s ruling conflicts with a May ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld an ordinance in Springfield, Missouri that bans women from exposing their breasts in public as well as a 2017 ruling in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a topless ban on women in Chicago.
“The Tenth Circuit’s preliminary decision in the Fort Collins case – a case that has now ended without a full adjudication – does not change local and state laws in Oklahoma on the subject,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The majority of courts around the country that have examined this issue have upheld traditional public decency and public nudity laws. These courts have recognized that states and political subdivisions have a legitimate interest in prohibiting public nudity as traditionally defined."
In that ruling, the 7th Circuit relied on a U.S. Supreme Court case upholding laws prohibiting nude dancing stating that “public indecency statutes were designed to protect morals and public order” and local communities may express “societal disapproval of nudity in public places and among strangers.”
The U.S. Supreme Court denied review of the 7th Circuit’s decision upholding Chicago’s public nudity laws.
The 10th Circuit’s ruling made preliminary conclusions about the Fort Collins ordinance, but did not decide the law’s ultimate constitutionality, Hunter’s statement continued. Because the Fort Collins ordinance was repealed, the 10th Circuit’s ruling likely can’t be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Following Hunter’s statement September 30, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying they will continue to enforce state law on the issue.
“When laws are made with little regard to how it will affect the day to day operations of law enforcement, it is imperative that we analyze and discuss how we will interpret and apply these often ambiguous legal decisions,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said in the statement. “Upon further review of the 10th circuit decision and analysis of the decisions made by other circuit courts in regards to public nudity, as well as at the direction of AG Mike Hunter, who is the top law enforcement official for the state of Oklahoma, we will continue to enforce state law.”