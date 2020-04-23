Sand Springs, along with the rest of the country, is locked down thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Sand Springs Police Department is practicing "social distancing" as best they can, and they are taking the proper precautions while crime has seen an uptick during the virus outbreak.
Only certain stores deemed “essential” are open, giving people a lot of time on their hands.
According to Sand Springs Captain Todd Enzbrenner, crime is up in Sand Springs, especially domestic violence.
Enzbrenner looked at crime statistics from February through March and said, “Crime is relatively constant with some changes to certain crimes, mainly disturbances and domestics.”
Auto theft is up slightly, but domestic violence and disturbance calls have nearly doubled. There were 33 disturbance calls in February and 62 in March. Domestic violence calls went from 10 to 17, and larcenies stayed about the same.
“Disturbances and domestics are certainly a concern. A quick check revealed that disturbances and domestics are running steady at the increased numbers," Enzbrenner said.
The Sand Springs Police department is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and is adhering to the precautions laid out by the Centers for Disease Control with the use of gloves and masks. The restrictions have changed the way the department handles certain things, but they are doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Officers are required to wear N95 masks, protective gloves, and eye protection anytime they go on a call and have to interact with the public,” Enzbrenner said. “We are wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) when we have to interact with the public. Some other things we are doing to mitigate our exposure is taking reports over the phone when we can, focusing most of our traffic enforcement on aggressive drivers -- speeding in excess, running stop signs, changing lanes in a dangerous manner. (We are) limiting the time offenders spend in our jail, and are issuing citations on people who have minor warrants.”
Even with the protective gear, the Sand Springs police are prepared to put themselves in danger to keep the public safe.
“The bottom line is we will provide services to those that need it whether that is taking a crime report, enforcing certain traffic laws or arresting those that present a danger to the public. We will do everything in our power to protect the public even if that means exposing ourselves to the dangers of this virus. It will not stop us from doing our job. The purpose of all these changes is to find places in our procedures where we can make it a little safer for our officers to do their jobs. Unfortunately, sometimes bad guys force our hand and we have to take care of business in order to protect folks and preserve the peace,” Enzbrenner said.