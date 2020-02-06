Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter and the police department hosted a seminar, involving autism and policing Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, inviting officers and troopers from the area to attend.
“I have a previous acquaintance, or a friend, who has a son that is autistic that is actually an adult now, and there had been an incident nationally a year or so ago that led her to reach out to me on Facebook and said ‘Mike, please, if you can, put all of your officers through training on how to deal with autistic people.’ Right after that, I went to this class, and I thought the training was tremendous. I came back and we put it in our policing plan,” Carter said.
Carter made the seminar mandatory for all Sand Springs officers.
The seminar, led by University of Oklahoma Police Sergeant Cory Sutton, taught officers how to deal with people that have autism and how to de-escalate potentially unpredictable situations.
“If you’ve seen one child with autism, you’ve seen one child with autism,” Sutton said, meaning that most autistic children look like any other child. "If you look at a still photo of a child with autism he looks like any other child."
Sutton detailed how the behaviors of people with autism can seem like intoxication or defiance, but people with autism don’t communicate like children or adults who don't have autism.
He said people with autism have a difficult time with social interactions, they get upset by minor changes and have anxiety and phobias, and they can have unusual body movements.
“When someone isn’t looking you in the eye, what does your training tell you?” Sutton asked the officers.
“It means they’re being deceptive,” he answered.
However, people with autism often avoid eye contact, and that can be misleading to officers. They can be scare, confused or upset.
Sand Springs Schools Interim Secondary Special Education Director, Carrie Schlehuber, said she is pleased with the class and how it could possible affect her students in the future.
“As a special educator, I am thrilled that the OU Police department has made a commitment to educate local law enforcement agencies about how individuals with autism may interact with them in stressful situations,” she said. “By educating police on both appropriate and inappropriate strategies and tactics, they are being proactive in creating awareness and understanding within the law enforcement community. These efforts by local police will allow individuals with autism to live and work in their towns without the fear of tragic outcomes with police.”
Sutton showed the class several newspaper reports of officers around the country that didn’t realize they were dealing with someone with a disability and the interactions got out of hand. He even showed a video of a man with autism being thrown to the ground after pointing at a Florida officer. The autistic man’s neck was broken and he died from his injuries. The officer was found “not guilty,” according to Sutton.
“I started putting the class together back in 2010,” Sutton said. “A close personal friend of my wife and I has a child that has autism. He’s non-verbal and he gets out and he wanders, and this family has had three really negative interactions with law enforcement because of his wandering. Since he’s non-verbal, law enforcement didn’t know how to interact with him because they didn’t even know what autism was.”
People with autism often wander away from their caretakers or facilities, causing fear and confusion, and they often walk towards bodies of water. Sutton showed a video of a four-year old autistic boy walking into a pond, and he kept walking until he was completely submerged. An officer’s bodycam showed his heroic efforts that saved the child.
At one point in the class, Sutton had a state trooper explain to him how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, using only words. The trooper could not use her hands or point to any of the items. He had a loaf of bread, peanut butter, jelly, and a knife.
Sutton often did exactly what the trooper told him, but if she wasn’t very specific he would do something wrong, like grab the knife by the blade instead of the handle.
Sutton was imitating how people with autism are literal thinkers and have difficulty thinking outside of the box. They often do exactly what they are told even if it might not be 100 percent correct.
Sutton created this class with his wife, who is a speech pathologist, and he travels around teaching the class to officers.