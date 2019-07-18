Sand Springs police are looking for two people suspected of using someone else’s credit card at Walmart recently.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said a man reported his credit card lost from the store in the 200 block of State Highway 97 June 11.
Enzbrenner said the man quickly noticed unauthorized charges and reported the incident to police.
He said they were able to get footage of two men they believe are connected to the incident, but haven’t been able to identify them as of Thursday.
Those with any information about the incident or the people involved are asked to contact the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-241-2630.