The City of Sand Springs is requesting voluntary compliance by local businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Wednesday, March 18, letters were delivered to area establishments asking for voluntary compliance in regards to closures, smaller gatherings, and disinfection.
As a continuation of the State of Emergency proclamation issued by the Mayor of Sand Springs, Jim Spoon, on Monday, March 16, an additional proclamation requesting voluntary compliance by certain business establishments and gathering places in Sand Springs was signed today.
This move is directly related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) global pandemic and the City’s commitment to public health and safety. The proclamation sets forth recommendations to help slow the spread of the virus. While each individual business owner and patron should make informed decisions about their activities, the City is requesting compliance by doing the following:
• Discouraging social gatherings (social, spiritual, recreational, sporting)
• Restaurants, bars, and other privately owned gathering places are highly encouraged to limit the number of patrons so that at least six (6) feet of space is available to each patron.
• Such facilities are encouraged to transition to “take-out” or delivery options.
• Local gyms and exercise facilities, churches and schools are encouraged to discontinue all group activities and to significantly increase and enhance facility-cleaning regimens.
As part of the proclamation, the City of Sand Springs shall devote resources, as available, to assist not only local residents but the local business community to react and adjust to the continuing threat. Assistance includes but is not limited helping with the continuity of business operations as appropriate.
This proclamation became effective today (March 18, 2020), and shall continue until midnight, Sunday, May 10, 2020 unless terminated by the City.
Pandemic conditions currently exist and constitute a threat to the safety and welfare of the residents of the City of Sand Springs, creating an emergency situation within the meaning of Section 683.3 of the Oklahoma Emergency Act of 2003.
Additionally, the City of Sand Springs has delivered letters to local restaurants asking for voluntary compliance to the current and on-going recommendations issued from the Tulsa Health Department. The letter is asking for voluntary compliance today and suggesting that restaurants keep options open for delivery or curbside service at their business.
Bars, recreational centers, hair salons, barbershops, skate centers and workout facilities are also among those businesses being asked to voluntarily close at this time. On Monday, the City closed its largest recreational facility, the Case Community Center, for operations to the public. As part of the City’s request to specific local businesses to amend their operations, they’ve put together a tool to help track which establishments have complied.
Businesses affected by this request can share the proactive steps they’ve taken to comply by going to: https://www.sandspringsok.org/c-19bp
The City will attempt to highlight to the community those who quickly adhere to the health recommendations. As part of this response, the City has also initiated a formal incident command for the COVID-19 threat and is monitoring the situation in real time. Sand Springs City officials remind residents to:
• only travel to a medical facility if urgent care is needed
• restrict all non-essential travel
• clean your hands often
• avoid close personal contact
• clean and disinfect
• monitor the City’s Facebook page for the latest communications
• learn more about the COVID-19 threat at the Tulsa Health Department website at: https://www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19
According to the CDC, the immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk is predicted to increase.
For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Face Book and Instagram for the latest updates.