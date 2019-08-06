The Sand Springs Board of Education meeting Aug. 5 focused on the progress toward building a new Freshman Academy, other projects across the district and the new teacher pay scale.
The Board of Education voted to accept a bid packet and award contracts for the Freshman Academy project to LDKC Inc. as the construction manager.
The construction will result in some transportation changes at Charles Page High School when school starts back up Aug. 20.
“These guys have worked super hard to ... (get ready) for ... parents, pick up and drop off and parking and, of course, the bus is in the back on the west side of the high school. ... Of course with increased supervision I’m sure because it’s going to be a little chaotic probably at first before we get people trained,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said.
She said there’s also a plan to try to improve traffic flow at Pratt Elementary and Clyde Boyd Middle School.
Durkee said crews are working to pave bus lanes for Pratt Elementary along Skylane Drive.
There will also reportedly be barriers placed before the first driveway entering the school sites from West 35th Street to prevent parents from turning left after morning drop-off at Pratt Elementary.
Sand Springs Public Schools Architect Jeanie Kvach said the district also recently went out to bid on a new sound system for the Ed Dubie Field House and the lowest bid was for just under $43,000.
“In the bid, we had asked them to have (the project) completed by Sept. 1, which is before basketball working evening and weekends and around volleyball, which is now using Dubie,” Kvach said.
Durkee said she believes they’re on target to have the sound system done before basketball season.
She said the press boxes there are almost finished getting a fresh coat of paint as well as at the baseball and softball complexes.
The board approved the teacher pay scale and substitute pay scale for the 2019-20 school year.
The per-step raise for teachers was just below $2,000 on average, bringing the base pay to about $40,000.
“Right now, we’re in a pretty healthy space in terms of state revenue, which is refreshing,” Durkee said. “I’m super happy about (the teacher pay raise).”
She said the board increased the pay for substitute teachers to $80 per day for a certified teacher, $60 per day for a non-certified teacher and $8 per hour for paraprofessionals.
In other news:
• The board approved the employment of two science teachers at Clyde Boyd Middle School, a technology director for the district and a kindergarten teacher at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.
• Durkee presented Sandite Pacesetter awards to members of the local church network for their ongoing efforts to help the community rebuild after the May and June flood.
• Board of Education Vice President Whitney Wagers presented a Sandite Pacesetter award to Virtual Academy Director Jay Rotert for his efforts to educate about the Virtual Academy options.
• Board of Education member Bo Naugle presented a Sandite Pacesetter award to Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee.