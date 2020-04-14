Sherry Durkee seems absolutely beside herself when talking about how to honor the senior class of 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the original graduation date was postponed and Durkee announced that the new date is 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University.
“Right now, we are looking at June 27 and ORU has been working with us about rescheduling. Depending on the state of affairs at that time, that’s when we’ll have graduation,” Durkee said.
The Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools wants to make sure the class of 2020 is honored because they’ve been waiting 12 years for that one special night, and the school is exploring every option.
Sand Springs principal Stan Trout recently circulated a questionnaire for seniors and parents giving them three options for graduation.
The school is looking at a virtual graduation, a formal graduation, or graduation at Admiral Twin drive-in.
Another big part of Charles Page High School graduation is the “senior slideshow.”
“(CTE Graphic Design and Video Production teacher) Janet Thompson is working on that, and that’s her main job, right now,” Durkee said.
The senior slideshow should be available online at around the time of graduation.
Each year, the high school holds graduation at ORU’s Mabee Center. The concert band plays, the choir sings, students give speeches, Trout reminds the students to remember where they came from by bringing a jar of dirt from the original springs that the town is named after, and teacher Frank Cooper reads from the book “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch. Cooper changes the names in the book to graduating seniors and often gets emotional when reading.
Durkee would love to see all of those things happen for the class of 2020, but, just in case the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t completely over by the new date, the school is working on several other options.
“We want to honor the class of 2020. They deserve it,” she said.