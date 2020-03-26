Sand Springs Public Schools announced the closure of its site buildings, which means the normal school year, as we know it, is over.
The State Board of Education met Wednesday and decided to close all school buildings in the state, however, instruction will resume April 6 with distance learning.
“The big news is that schools will resume instruction as of April 6 with a distance learning model,” Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said in a statement. “We understand there will be concerns, but we will work to the best of our ability to provide a quality program to our students. Know we will always put our students first. Please stay tuned to your email, district text messages, district social media sites and our website at www.sandites.org for updates.
“As we launch on April 6, perhaps the best connection for you will be your child’s teacher(s). The best way to access staff is through email. We appreciate your patience as we begin a series of professional development meetings with our teachers next week to collaborate and roll out our plan. Understand it will take some time for our staff to answer all the questions you may have.”
There are also parents and students that are eager to pick up the student’s personal belongings. Durkee is asking that parents arrange a time with the site administrator to pick up these items. It is best to arrange this through an email rather than a phone call, she said.
The length of the instructional day and the school calendar were two of the approved waivers at the state board meeting.
“We will not have to make up the two weeks of school closure. It is likely the end date for students on our calendar will remain May 21, 2020. There will be more clarification on this soon,” Durkee said.
SENIORS
As far as graduating seniors, all seniors who were on track to graduate as of March 12 will graduate on time upon completion of any further course requirements that teachers may have when the school begins distance learning on April 6. Any additional work required for the completion of core classes, like Senior English, will be available online with a “a paper/pencil” option available for students who do not have internet access.
“We will distribute diplomas and final official transcripts to our seniors in early June. If our building is still closed at that time, we will make diplomas and transcripts available through curbside pickup or mail,” Stan Trout said in a statement.
GRADUATION
Graduation ceremonies for the Charles Page High School Class of 2020 are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday May 9 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University. Of course, there is a possibility that public gatherings will still be prohibited on that date.
“If that is the case, we will make an effort to hold a graduation ceremony on our campus after restrictions on public gatherings are lifted,” Trout said.
PROM
The CPHS Prom is currently scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the Tulsa Jazz Hall of Fame in downtown Tulsa. This is the latest date the school could reserve and still be within the students’ school year. If they decide cancel this date due to continued health concerns, they will notify the students and parents as soon as possible.
SANDITE KING AND QUEEN
Sandite King and Queen is the highest honor award at Charles Page High School each year. These students are chosen for their academic excellence, extracurricular involvement, leadership, and faculty recommendations.
“Fortunately, we fully automated the King and Queen selection process a few years ago. Nominated seniors have already completed the application and we are awaiting those students’ faculty recommendations. After we have received all of the necessary information, we will determine the students to be honored as Sandite King and Queen 2020,” Trout said.