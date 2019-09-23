Sand Springs has endured some lumps on the road, but the Sandites had been rolling at home so far this softball season. That was until Shawnee upended the Sandites in a District 6A-3 game on the Sand Springs diamond last week.
A road win against Muskogee and a home loss to Shawnee moved Sand Springs firmly into third place in District 6A-3 with only two district contests left on the regular-season schedule.
Recent results
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Sand Springs 13, Muskogee 4
Muskogee led early and eventually Sand Springs and the Roughers were tied at 4-4 in the fifth inning. But the Sandites exploded for nine runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Madison Lee went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in for Sand Springs, and Jolee McNally drove in three runs with her 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
Sabrina Usher collected two hits and a RBI, and Drew Hawkins was 3 for 4 with two runs driven in. Jaden Jordan also recorded two hits for the Sandites, who finished with 15 hits.
Both Avery Tanner and Felicity Horn registerd doubles on offense, and Tanner scored twice.
In the pitching circle, Aliyah Taff threw the final four inning for the victory for the Sandites.
“Thought the girls stayed strong against Muskogee, and they did what they needed to in the seven inning,” said Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown, whose team beat Muskogee in two games this season by a combined score of 20-6.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Shawnee 5, Sand Springs 4
Shawnee struck first with three runs in the third inning, and Sand Springs rallied back with three runs in the fourth. But the Wolves’ two runs in the fifth inning were too much to overcome for the Sandites, who scored their final run in the sixth frame.
Both teams finished with seven hits apiece.
To tie the game at 3-3, Usher drove in all three runs to bring the game back to even.
Taff suffered the pitching loss for Sand Springs. She threw all seven inning, giving up five runs on seven hits.
With a chance to tie for win the game late, Sand Springs finished the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. Taff reached base on an error to start the inning, and Horn also reached on an error. Tanner drew a walk to load the bases with one out, but Shawne wiggled out of trouble with two outs to close out the contest.
“We had opportunities to win but just couldn’t make it happen,” Brown said.