Sand Springs roll through busy week
All the momentum Sand Springs built up prior to Labor Day carried over with an impressive week of performances. Jammed into three days last week, the Sandites knocked off a district rival and then went unbeaten at the Choctaw tournament.
“I’m real proud of the girls,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “They keep working so hard, and they’ve become a scrappy team. They had a great weekend and their hard work through the season paid off during the weekend games.”
Recent results
Thursday, Sept. 5
Sand Springs 10, Sapulpa 0
The Sandites improved to 5-1 in District 6A-3 with a run-rule victory. Mackenzie Bechtold picked up the pitching victory with seven strikeouts and only four hits allowed.
Jolee McNally collected a run batted in, and Aliyah Taff drove in two runs. Makenna Skaggs also had a RBI. Felicity Horn also drove in a run.
Sabrina Usher torched Sapulpa with a triple, a home run and five runs batted in.
Friday, Sept 6 (Choctaw tournament)
Sand Springs 5, Tuttle 1
Against the reigning 4A state champion, Sand Springs solid a solid outing from Bechtold in the pitching circle. Bechtold allowed only five hits and recorded two strikeouts.
On offense, McNally drove in two runs, Taff and Rachael Jones both drove in runs, too.
Sand Springs 12, Stillwater 2
Taff picked up the pitching victory against the Pioneers, a 6A state tournament team in 2018. Taff allowed two hits and struck out four, and on offense she drove in a run while going 2 for 3.
Jones had a RBI, while Madison Lee drove in two runs. Lee was 2 for 4 with a double.
Horn collected a RBI, along with Usher. Bechtold also registered two runs batted in.
Saturday, Sept. 7 (Choctaw tournament)
Sand Springs 6, Choctaw 5
Taff was the winning pitcher while Bechtold came in to recorded the save over the final two innings of work.
On offense, Avery Tanner drove in a run, and so did Drew Hawkins. Usher was the offensive catalyst with three runs batted in on a home run.
Jones was also able to score a run on a Hawkins bunt attempt.
Sand Springs 7, Chickasha 3
Nataley Crawford was the winning pitcher for Sand Springs, with her two-hit effort.
Lee sparked Sand Springs’ offense with two runs batted in, alongside Usher who drove in four runs herself. Usher’s big blow was courtesy of a home run.
Through the Choctaw tournament, Sand Springs owned a 13-7 record overall. Usher was sporting a .611 batting average through 20 games, and Taff, Horn, McNally and Lee all had batting averages better than .349.
In the pitching circle, Taff bettered her record to 6-4 and Bechtold improved to 4-1.