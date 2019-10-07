Sand Springs was tasked with taking down the district’s top team if it wanted to stay home for the playoffs. Sure enough, the Sandites knocked off Owasso and will now have teams arriving at their field with a state tournament berth up for grabs.
The win over the Rams assured the Sandites of finishing ahead of Jenks in District 6A-3 and hosting Enid, Sapulpa and Choctaw in regional tournament play.
“The girls stayed strong through the end of districts,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “They worked hard and I think all the good teams we played this year helped with placing second.”
Recent results
Sept. 30: Sand Springs 2, Owasso 0
Madison Lee scored both runs for the Sandites, reaching base in the first inning with a triple. She then scored on a wild pitch.
In the fifth inning, Lee reached base and was advanced on the basepaths on Jolee McNally’s single. Lee then scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Aliyah Taff.
Oct. 1: Sand Springs 5, Collinsville 4
Taff picked up the victory in extra innings against the Cardinals, while Rachel Jones secured the win for the Sandites with a walk-off hit. Jones finished 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.
Lee had a double and a single and scored a run, while Drew Hawkins and Makenna Skaggs both scored runs.
Oct. 3: Oologah 2, Sand Springs 0
Both clubs traded zeros on the scoreboard for seven innings, until broke through in the seventh inning to secure the victory. Oologah’s Kenzie Chacon hit a two-run home run for the walk-off victory over Sand Springs, who had Taff in the pitching circle.
On tap for Sand Springs is a regional tournament to will decided who advances to the state tournament in Shawnee.