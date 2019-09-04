Plans are underway to convert the Stage department store in Sand Springs to a Gordmans store in the spring of 2020.
Gordmans is an ‘off-price’ department store owned by Stage. Stage spokeswoman Blakeley Graham said the store at 651 E. Charles Page Boulevard will close for a period leading up to the opening of the Gordmans store. The conversion from Stage to Gordmans reportedly takes less than two weeks.
Graham said all current associates will be offered jobs with Gordmans and more will be hired during job fairs early next year.
“Stage has been converting a number of its stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings,” Graham said in a statement.
The store moved into its current location from a space in a shopping center on Charles Page Boulevard in 2017.
Gordmans offers brands including Levi’s, Guess and more for clothes and shoes, home décor, accessories, cosmetics, and more.