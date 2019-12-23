Both Charles Page High School basketball teams will take their winning streaks to Enid this week. The Sandite teams will take part in the Enid High School Holiday Classic with the event kicking off on Thursday.
The Sand Springs boys will take on the Green Country Defenders in the opening round with a tip time of 11 a.m. The Sandite girls will follow later in the day against U.S. Grant.
Here’s a look at both tournaments upcoming for both clubs.
Boys bracket
Thursday
Game 1: Sand Springs vs. Green Country, 11 a.m.
Game 2: HFC vs. OKC Storm, 2 p.m.
Game 3: U.S. Grant vs. Bixby, 5 p.m.
Game 4: Ponca City vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Seventh place game, 11 a.m.
Third place game, 2 p.m.
Fifth place game, 5 p.m.
Championship game, 8 p.m.
Girls bracket
Thursday
Game 1: Edmond Memorial vs. HFC, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: OKC Storm vs. Lawton, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Sand Springs vs. U.S. Grant, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Green Country vs. Enid, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9:30 a.m.
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Seventh place game, 9:30 a.m.
Third place game, 12:30 p.m.
Fifth place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.