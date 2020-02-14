A 42-year old man is in custody after leading Sand Springs and Tulsa Police on a chase after allegedly stealing tires from a local car dealership.
Ronald G. Thomas was attempting to steal wheels and tires from Sand Springs Auto Source at around 9:15 p.m., according to Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner.
Enzbrenner said the suspect had jacked up a car at the dealership and placed it on cider blocks, allegedly attempting to steal the wheels and tires. A passerby saw the theft and called police who showed up minutes later, leading to a police chase.
Thomas took off down Charles Page Boulevard and drove into Tulsa, getting the Tulsa Police Department involved, including the TPD helicopter. Enzbrenner said Thomas hit a curb at around 41st and Sheridan, and only three of the four stolen tires were found in Thomas’s car. He was then taken into custody near the Normandy Apartments, located at 6221 E 38th Street.
“It’s possible he might have lost one of the tires when he hit a curb or something,” Enzbrenner said.
Thomas was taken into custody on complaints of larceny and eluding officers, but he could also face additional charges of endangering others, resisting arrests, leaving the scene of an accident that caused bodily injury. Depending on the cost of the wheels and tires, the larceny charge could be upgraded to grand larceny.
“(Thomas) could be facing multiple charges,” Enzbrenner said.