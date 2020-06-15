Several former Charles Page High School students are hosting a “Black Lives Matter” rally at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Case Community Park.
The “Sand Springs Unity Rally for BLM” will have speakers, including state representatives, vocalists, and preachers, speaking about the unrest facing parts of the country. The BLM rallies were sparked by the police shooting of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota in late May.
Since Floyd’s death, there have been peaceful protests, riots, looting, destruction, the killing of police officers, and a new “country” was formed in Seattle, Washington. A six-block radius, formerly known as Seattle, and now formerly known as CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone), is now called CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest). CHOP is an occupation protest and autonomous zone. The zone was established on June 8, 2020 by George Floyd protesters and police officers are not allowed in the area.
However, a lot of communities have held rallies that were peaceful and respectful.
Former CPHS drama student, Travis Allen, got the idea for the rally and started putting things into motion.
“The night the George Floyd information was released I sat upset and was confused,” Allen said. “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to help after seeing marches and rallies form even in the smallest towns. I realized what I could do. I decided to organize this because I had certain connections that I could bring our little town together. I personally feel it’s so important for every town, big or small, to have something like this.”
Police departments all over the country have been the focus from frustrated citizens, and some protests have turned violent and several officers have been killed. However, this event is more of a rally than a protest.
The Sand Springs Police Department has drawn praise from Allen who said the local police have been very supportive in the planning of this rally.
“(The planning) was fairly easy. The town of Sand Springs and SSPD have been so much help. I feel it truly means something when the town and (police department) want to help out as much as they can. I feel our town is a lot more progressive in that way.”
Chief Carter plans on answering questions at the rally and has been very vocal throughout his five years as chief about his department’s transparency.
Some rallies have gotten out of hand, but Allen is working hand-in-hand with the police department to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Police Chief Carter and I have discussed this and we have emergency plans set for any situation, and we’ve purposefully planned the location and events to keep this peaceful and calm,” Allen said.