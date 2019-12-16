PERRY -- Three Charles Page wrestlers made the finals at the Perry Tournament of Champions over the weekend, and the Sandites returned home to Sand Springs with a fifth-place finish overall.
At 126 pounds, Seth Jones finished in second place with a narrow 3-2 setback against Stillwater’s Cade Nicholas in the finals. Jones knocked off Choctaw’s Jacob Quinton, Bixby’s Garrett Washington and Claremore’s Kai Shultz en route to making the finals. All three victories leading up to the finals included bonus points -- two falls and a technical fall over, 18-2, over Shultz in the semifinals.
Blake Jones was also dominant while picking up a spot in the 138-pound finals, where he lost 10-4 to Edmond Memorial’s Bam West. Jones picked up wins over Vinita’s Rashaud Morgan, Weatherford’s Colton Kern and Perry’s Kaleb Owen before dropping the championship match.
Sand Springs’ third second-place finisher was Josh Fincannon at 220 pounds. Fincannon went 4-0 to gain a spot in the finals, and he beat Stillwater’s Carson Cottrill, Harrah’s Chubba Davis, Weatherford’s Jesse McCaslin and Owasso’s Devin Harris to reach the finals, where he suffered a 3-2 decision loss in extra time to Claremore’s Ryan Cochran.
The Sandites, who secured 119 team points, had one other top-five finisher in Brendon Wiseley at 113 pounds. Wiseley pinned Stillwater’s Gabe Fontanez in the fifth-place match after going 2-2 leading up to his final match of the tournament.
“They wrestled hard this weekend,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said of his team. “It was our first tournament and it showed our strengths and weaknesses. We have some work to do before the end of the year.”
Choctaw won the team title with 236 points and Stillwater was second with 200.
Up next for the Sandites is a home dual against Mustang on Tuesday before traveling to Kansas City, Kansas, for the KC Stampede.