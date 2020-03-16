The Charles Page High School baseball team put together a dominant week heading into spring break. The Sandites recorded four victories, including two in District 6A-4 play.
The week started with a 9-6 victory over Putnam City West in district play. The Sandites controlled throughout with PC West logging five of their six runs in the final inning.
The Sandites recorded 12 hits, including three by Brock Swanson, which yielded four runs batted in. Ethan Sartin drove in two runs on two hits.
Sand Springs and PC West were tied at one each until the fourth inning, when the Sandites pushed across three runs. That started in influx of eight runs over the span of the fourth through sixth innings.
Picking up the win for Sand Springs was Jaxon Skaggs with a 6 1/3 innings performance. He gave up only four hits, which led to five runs (three earned). He also had five strikeouts along the way.
{&sh}Sand Springs 7, PC West 1
The Sandites pulled off a sweep of the Patriots, breaking a 1-1 tie with a three-run third inning. Brycen Peterman, Sartin, Jacob Shields and Swanson all drove in a run apiece. The Sandites came up with six hits, including two by Peterman.
It was Tatum Watie who came up with the pitching win, mowing down PC West hitters for 5 2/3 innings while only giving up three hits and no earned runs. He also recorded eight strikeouts.
“District wins are big and they never come easy in 6A,” Sand Springs coach Matt Brown said. “Anytime you get a sweep in district play, that’s a good week.”
Sand Springs 8, Chickasha 2
The Sandites’ week continued on after district play with a rout of Chickasha, where the Sandites had eight hits.
Sand Springs did the majority of its damage in the fourth inning, where the Sandites logged six runs.
Gabe Glenn drove in two runs and four others drove in one run apiece.
Swanson picked up the pitching victory with six innings of work, only giving up three hits in six scoreless frames. He had three strikeouts before Kaden Young closed it out.
“I’ve been proud of the way we have fought through adversity and injuries we have had this week and still managed to put together three wins,” Brown said.
Sand Springs 2, Berryhill 1
Sand Springs had five hits with Shields collecting three of them. And it was Cason Savage who drove in both runs in the sixth inning.
It was Sebastian Cassity that pitched the Sandites to a victory with five innings of work on the mound. Cassity gave up one run (unearned) on three hits before letting Peterman close out the final two innings.
The win improved Sand Springs two 6-2 and 3-1 in 6A-4. The Sandites were slated to play in a tournament in Florida this week, but it has been canceled, so Sand Springs is tentatively set to play at Bartlesville on March 23.