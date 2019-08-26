Rain derailed a portion of Sand Springs’ softball schedule last week, but it was still a solid week on the diamond for the Sandites. The best part was one victory came in district play.
“I’m looking for consistency on offense and defense,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “We are young in a lot of positions, so I’m hoping from our games out of district -- with really good teams -- will help us with our games in districts.”
SOFTBALL RESULTS
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Sand Springs 18, Sapulpa 2
The Sandites moved to 2-0 in District 6A-3 play with a rout of Highway 97 rival Sapulpa. Sabrina Usher led Sand Springs with two runs batted in and a home run. Jolee McNally, Makenna Skaggs, Rachel Jones and Nataley Crawford all drove in two runs a piece, too. Crawford also received the pitching victory with eight strikeouts.
Thursday, Aug. 22 (Rogers State festival)
Sand Springs 12, Claremore 1
Mackenzie Bechtold led the offense with five runs batted in, courtesy of a one-run single and a grand slam. Usher added a home run and two runs batted in. Aliyah Taff also picked up the pitching win.
Coweta 9, Sand Springs 3
Felicity Horn drove in two runs for Sand Springs, but Coweta’s six-run second inning set the tone early on.
Friday, Aug. 23 (Stillwater festival)
Sand Springs vs. Elk City // Sand Springs vs. Newcastle -- both games rained out